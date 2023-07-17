Suncoast Humane Society wants you to know the signs of heat stroke in dogs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Humane Society is urging pet owners to know the signs of heat stroke in your dogs.

Unlike humans who sweat, dogs eliminate heat from their bodies by panting. When panting doesn’t work and a dog’s temperature keeps rising, they can suffer heat stroke which can be fatal.

The most telling symptom of a heat stroke in dogs is excessive panting.

Other symptoms may include signs of discomfort such as drooling, reddened gums, vomiting, diarrhea, mental dullness or loss of consciousness, uncoordinated movement, and collapse.

Heat stroke in dogs can indicate a serious medical problem and cause unseen problems, such as swelling of the brain, kidney failure, intestinal bleeding and abnormal clotting of blood. For this reason, immediate veterinary care is highly recommended. If your pet is overheated splash cold water or use cool towels on their body particularly on their neck, belly, armpits and paws. Do not use freezing cold or ice water as this can cause their blood vessels to constrict and cause their body to go into shock.

If your pet has any of the symptoms, follow up with veterinary care.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.