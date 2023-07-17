Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at this hospital

A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at a hospital in Decatur, Alabama.
A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at a hospital in Decatur, Alabama.(Cook Museum of Natural Science)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (CNN) – A Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle named Kale is the first animal to receive a CT scan at an Alabama hospital.

Kale was brought to the Cook Museum of Natural Science in 2020 after being accidentally caught by a fisherman in Chesapeake Bay. He has been healing ever since.

The CT scan was done to monitor the deep infections in his shell.

The museum in Decatur said Kale, who is one of the most endangered species of sea turtle in the world, is “doing just fine.”

A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at an Alabama hospital.
A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at an Alabama hospital.(Cook Museum of Natural Science)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation.
Jet ski crash leaves one dead in Bradenton
This is an ongoing investigation.
Crash on Bee Ridge and McIntosh Road leads to driver in hospital
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The investigation is ongoing,
Fatal crash on State Road 62 and County Road 39
New Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service
Vessels arrive in Cortez for new Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service

Latest News

Suncoast Humane Society wants you to know the signs of heat stroke in dogs
Pack the Patrol Car
6th annual Sarasota Police Department ‘Pack the Patrol Car’ School Supply Drive
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Discover which jobs were rated the most meaningful and to decide if it might be time to...
50 most meaningful jobs in America