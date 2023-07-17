Advertise With Us
Sarasota Police reporting spikes in thefts of Kias

If you have a Kia, be aware.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a string of auto burglaries involving Kia vehicles that occurred in the area of Sarasota Ave at 40th Street on Monday morning, July 17, 2023.  

It is believed the same group of suspects is responsible for the crimes.

As always, we are asking residents to secure and lock their vehicles when they are unattended. Do not fall victim to this crime.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 941-236-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

This is an ongoing investigation.
