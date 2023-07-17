Advertise With Us
Sarasota Police investigating weekend shooting

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday, July 16, 2023 in the 1900-block of Dr. Martin Luther King Way in Sarasota.

One victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim’s name is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

Detectives are hoping to speak with any witnesses or anyone with information on this case. The public is not believed to be any danger.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 941-236-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

This is an ongoing investigation.
