Residents not surprised by KIA thefts

SARASOTA KIA THEFTS
SARASOTA KIA THEFTS(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff and Michaela Redmond
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a string of auto burglaries involving Kias. SPD says it happened on Sarasota Avenue by 40th Street Monday morning. Kate Bloomquist has lived on 40th for over 20 years and said it’s not surprising.

“It happens. It’s not a very high incidence, but when it does its typically that the cars weren’t locked,” said Bloomquist.

For one resident on Sarasota Avenue, her Kia was locked and she explained the group of suspects smashed her back window. The victim said those suspects tried stealing her car with a USB cable but because she owns an older model Kia, it didn’t work.

Ever since 10 years ago, Bloomquist keeps all of her doors locked explaining she fell victim to the crime.

“All my little gift cards were taken but the car wasn’t messed up. It was tidy and the doors were shut afterwards. So, it was just someone who decided to try the door and took them so you know, that’s life. We have to keep our doors locked same with the house.”

SPD said one person was walking in the area when the crimes occurred. According to SPD, the suspects pushed the victim to the ground and assaulted them. That victim has minor injuries.

SPD said the group of suspects is responsible for the string of crimes. The department also encourages anyone with information to contact Sarasota Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 941-236-6070.

This is an ongoing investigation.
