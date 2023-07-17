Advertise With Us
Rain chances picking up this week

Towering Cu
Towering Cu(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:13 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A small disturbance moves in from the Gulf of Mexico Monday, giving us a better chance of rain on the Suncoast. Several different waves of storms could develop at different times of the day, even overnight into Tuesday morning, too. The chance of hit and miss storms is still elevated for most of the week. We are tracking another round a dust from Africa that may move overhead by the end of the week. If that dusty and drier air does stay on track, rain chances could drop by Friday or Saturday.

Rain chances
Rain chances(Station)

Tropics are quiet, other than the remnants of Subtropical Storm Don which has weakened way out in the Atlantic. Don could strengthen slightly in a few days as it drifts south over warmer waters again, but still no threat to any land areas.

Don
Don(Station)

