Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

No yard waste pickup in Bradenton Monday

Bradenton City Hall
Bradenton City Hall(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton has notified residents that there will be no yard waste pickup Monday.

“Our yard waste crews are extremely short-staffed today, as we have multiple employees out sick, some with heat illness. We will not pick up any yard waste today. Please leave it out and we will retrieve it as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding,” reads a post to the city’s Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation.
Jet ski crash leaves one dead in Bradenton
This is an ongoing investigation.
Crash on Bee Ridge and McIntosh Road leads to driver in hospital
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The investigation is ongoing,
Fatal crash on State Road 62 and County Road 39
New Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service
Vessels arrive in Cortez for new Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service

Latest News

Suncoast Humane Society wants you to know the signs of heat stroke in dogs
Pack the Patrol Car
6th annual Sarasota Police Department ‘Pack the Patrol Car’ School Supply Drive
(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Demolition experts watch as the home of Jeff Bush, 37, is destroyed...
Crews working to fill Seffner sinkhole after reopening earlier this month
If you have a Kia, be aware.
Sarasota Police reporting spikes in thefts of Kias