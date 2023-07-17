No yard waste pickup in Bradenton Monday

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton has notified residents that there will be no yard waste pickup Monday.

“Our yard waste crews are extremely short-staffed today, as we have multiple employees out sick, some with heat illness. We will not pick up any yard waste today. Please leave it out and we will retrieve it as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding,” reads a post to the city’s Facebook.

