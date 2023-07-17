Advertise With Us
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’

Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas to scold a group of fans who were taking selfies during a song. (Source: @redneckinvegas / POP NATION /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (Gray News) – Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a group of fans who were taking selfies during a song.

Lambert was just a few lines into her song “Tin Man” when she paused and said, “I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry. These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song.”

In a video posted to TikTok, the crowd begins to laugh and cheer, but Lambert continued to say, “It’s pissing me off a little bit. Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

Lambert’s stance was met by mixed reactions, with some applauding her but others getting up to leave.

Later in the video, one woman can be heard telling her group, “Let’s go. You don’t do that to fans,” as they file out of their seats.

Some social media users suggested perhaps “Tin Man” was the girls’ favorite song and they were recording a memorable video when they were scolded by Lambert.

“Doesn’t everyone take selfies at concerts?” another user commented on TikTok.

Lambert is currently in the middle of her Las Vegas residency “Velvet Rodeo” at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. After three more shows this month, she will take a break and return to the residency in November.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

