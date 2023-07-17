Manatee Co. Commissioners to address firing of animal shelter volunteers

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Eleven volunteers who were fired from Manatee County Animal Welfare are still upset and confused as to why they were fired.

They were removed from their positions at the Palmetto Adoption Center. Nearly two weeks later, the county says it is addressing the situation.

Jodie Fisk, the Director of Public Safety for Manatee County Government, fired the volunteers via email sent out on July 3.

The email said:

Dear Volunteer,

I am writing to express my appreciation for your time, service, and dedication you have shown as a volunteer at Manatee County Animal Welfare.

This letter is to inform you that we will no longer require your services at the Manatee County animal shelter.

We are grateful for the time and energy you have dedicated to Manatee County Animal Welfare, and we wish you all the best in your future endeavors.

Very Respectfully,

Jodie Fiske

Director, Public Safety

Public Safety Department

Manatee County Government

Some of those fired volunteers spoke to ABC7; they say they felt blindsided as they cared for these animals for years. These men and women were once responsible for providing love to those animals in need of homes, taking them out of kennels for fresh air, and cleaning up after them, among numerous other responsibilities.

One of the volunteers sharing a message to ABC7 that she says she received from Manatee County District 7 Commissioner George Kruse.

He said, “I understand the concern and I’ve had numerous calls internally in the past week or so regarding this. I’m also meeting with staff early next week to discuss further as well as to go over next steps to ensure the dogs are in a good position as we work on an expediated plan to get out of Palmetto once and for all. The Board cannot reinstate the volunteers as we have no authority over employees or volunteers per Florida Statute. All I can do is better understand the decision and path forward and lend some thoughts to staff. I’m hopeful everything will work out in the end for the dogs. I have put an update from MCAW on the very first BOCC meeting back after recess on July 25 as a Commissioner Agenda item. Hopefully this will allow for an update to the public about plans for the animals.”

ABC7 confirmed that an update from animal services is one of the items listed on the July 25 agenda.

A copy of that agenda can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/bde9m8w4

Here is the specific agenda item: https://tinyurl.com/yzxx8k8b

