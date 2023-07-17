Lemonade Stand Challenge benefits nonprofit Isaiah 117 House

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Church of Redeemer hosted a Lemonade Stand Challenge Sunday, July 16th, with all proceeds going towards a local nonprofit, the Isaiah 117 House.

The nonprofits’ goal is to provide a safe and comforting home for children who are awaiting placement in foster care.

The project aims to house nearly 1,000 children in Manatee and Sarasota County. Children in the area are being placed in foster care every year.

The non-profit identified a gap for children on removal day, which is the day that children are removed from their home because of safety concerns identified by welfare agencies, according to Isaiah 117 Coordinator, Michelle Allen.

“Instead of sitting in a government office waiting for placement with a foster family, we’re building a home that they can go directly to the home, be loved on by trauma-trained volunteers and have their needs met, be fed, receive new clothes in their size and be taken care of. While our great case workers are working to identify a really good safe placement for them to go to,” said Allen.

The fundraiser is part of the church’s ongoing foster youth initiative, which helps families in Sarasota and Manatee County through a variety of volunteer projects, donation drives and grants to non-profits.

