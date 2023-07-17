Keep Manatee Beautiful calling on Manatee County residents to make a record-breaking year

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Keep Manatee Beautiful is aiming to shatter local records by collecting 100,000 pounds of trash and debris this year.

Local volunteer teams have beautified local parks, neighborhoods and coastal areas by collecting 88,000 pounds of trash and debris since October 2022 alone. KMB is asking for help in collecting another 12,000 pounds to reach this significant benchmark.

Here are the ways people can help:

Visit KMB’s website here and fill out the form that pops up when the homepage loads. Then, simply keep track of individual cleanup efforts each month, and tally the total in the form. Submit separate totals for July, August and September.

Attend one of KMB’s First Saturday cleanups in August or September. Each of those events typically nets between 500 and 1,000 pounds, but additional volunteers will mean more debris added to each monthly total.

Follow KMB on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and watch for additional cleanup opportunities this summer. Collection totals will be posted regularly with additional details on cleanup events this summer.

If volunteers help KMB reach 100,000 pounds collected this summer, everyone who contributes 20 pounds or more during the summer will be registered for a drawing for a $100 gift card.

