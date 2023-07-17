Crews working to fill Seffner sinkhole after reopening earlier this month

SEFFNER, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are currently working to fill the deadly sinkhole in Seffner with gravel.

The sinkhole claimed the life of Jeffrey Bush in 2013. He was in his room in a home on Faithway Drive when the sinkhole opened beneath him.

Bush’s body was never recovered. The sinkhole reopened in 2015 and earlier this month in the exact same spot. It took a while to get in gravel for crews to use to place into the hole while maintaining a distance of at least 20 feet to make sure they don’t destabilize it . The county told our news partners at 10TampaBay that it took a couple of days to get things in order and find a contractor.

Hillsborough County officials note that the hole will likely form in the same spot. The area is fenced in.

