Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Crews working to fill Seffner sinkhole after reopening earlier this month

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Demolition experts watch as the home of Jeff Bush, 37, is destroyed...
(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Demolition experts watch as the home of Jeff Bush, 37, is destroyed Sunday, March 3, 2013, after a sinkhole opened up underneath it late Thursday evening swallowing Bush, 37, in Seffner, Fla.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEFFNER, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are currently working to fill the deadly sinkhole in Seffner with gravel.

The sinkhole claimed the life of Jeffrey Bush in 2013. He was in his room in a home on Faithway Drive when the sinkhole opened beneath him.

Bush’s body was never recovered. The sinkhole reopened in 2015 and earlier this month in the exact same spot. It took a while to get in gravel for crews to use to place into the hole while maintaining a distance of at least 20 feet to make sure they don’t destabilize it . The county told our news partners at 10TampaBay that it took a couple of days to get things in order and find a contractor.

Hillsborough County officials note that the hole will likely form in the same spot. The area is fenced in.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation.
Jet ski crash leaves one dead in Bradenton
This is an ongoing investigation.
Crash on Bee Ridge and McIntosh Road leads to driver in hospital
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The investigation is ongoing,
Fatal crash on State Road 62 and County Road 39
New Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service
Vessels arrive in Cortez for new Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service

Latest News

If you have a Kia, be aware.
Sarasota Police reporting spikes in thefts of Kias
The Manatee County Commission
Manatee Co. Commissioners to address firing of animal shelter volunteers
Dylan Young, Petty Officer 1st Class
Booker HS grad to serve on U.S. Navy warship
Superintendent Terrence Connor sworn in