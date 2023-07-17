Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Coastal Showers May Kick-Off Your Morning Commute

Rain Chance Tick Upward Monday
WWSB ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A few morning showers and thunderstorms should hand much needed relief to the coastal regions along the Suncoast. Throughout the afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will return east of I-75, to include DeSoto and Hardee County. Rain chances increase Monday to 40% along coastal regions and 60% inland. High temperatures will remain in the low 90s with the heat index reaching into the triple digits again. Expect cloudy skies in the morning, then turning to partly cloudy in the afternoon, with typical summertime scattered thunderstorms.

Boaters should watch for morning storms along the coast. Most of the afternoon storms will be inland and scattered, with one or two possibly breaching the coast. When storms are not present, expect a light chop, average winds five to ten knots from the west with seas around one to two feet. The ultra violet index will be in the extreme category near 2 p.m.

The tropics are relatively quiet. Tropical Storm Don has downgraded to a tropical depression, and should fizzle out in the central Atlantic Ocean. Meanwhile, Hurricane Calvin has weakened to a strong tropical storm. Calvin is projected to pass over the big island of Hawaii, Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning as a Tropical Storm.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation.
Jet ski crash leaves one dead in Bradenton
This is an ongoing investigation.
Crash on Bee Ridge and McIntosh Road leads to driver in hospital
The investigation is ongoing,
Fatal crash on State Road 62 and County Road 39
New Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service
Vessels arrive in Cortez for new Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service
VENICE CITY COUNCIL PROTEST
Venice protesters consider challenging City Council decision

Latest News

First Alert Weather - 11pm July 15, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 6:30pm - VOD - Sunday
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast Weekends Weather Sunday
PC
Isolated Sunday Storms, Better Chances Monday