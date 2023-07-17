Coastal Showers May Kick-Off Your Morning Commute

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A few morning showers and thunderstorms should hand much needed relief to the coastal regions along the Suncoast. Throughout the afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will return east of I-75, to include DeSoto and Hardee County. Rain chances increase Monday to 40% along coastal regions and 60% inland. High temperatures will remain in the low 90s with the heat index reaching into the triple digits again. Expect cloudy skies in the morning, then turning to partly cloudy in the afternoon, with typical summertime scattered thunderstorms.

Boaters should watch for morning storms along the coast. Most of the afternoon storms will be inland and scattered, with one or two possibly breaching the coast. When storms are not present, expect a light chop, average winds five to ten knots from the west with seas around one to two feet. The ultra violet index will be in the extreme category near 2 p.m.

The tropics are relatively quiet. Tropical Storm Don has downgraded to a tropical depression, and should fizzle out in the central Atlantic Ocean. Meanwhile, Hurricane Calvin has weakened to a strong tropical storm. Calvin is projected to pass over the big island of Hawaii, Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning as a Tropical Storm.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.