Booker HS grad to serve on U.S. Navy warship

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota native has is set to join a U.S. Navy vessel that is under construction and the Navy is featuring his story in their outreach.

Dylan Young, Petty Officer 1st Class, is serving aboard a Pre-Commissioning Unit Marinette in Mayport, Fla. PCU is a designation used by the Navy to describe crews aboard vessels under construction prior to official commissioning.

Young, a 2010 graduate of Booker High School, joined the Navy 12 years ago and he was featured on the Navy’s blog talking about his experience.

”I was originally going to join the Army to go into aviation,” said Young. “My best friend, Hayden Bombard, was joining the Navy when I found out there was a buddy enlistment program to keep us together as long as possible. When I graduated high school, I found that Sarasota was kind of a small community and I enjoyed that small-town environment. As big as the Navy is, I still find it to have that small-town community feel.”

Marinette will be a fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, according to Navy officials. Littoral combat ships integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.Littoral combat ships are hybrid surface combatants that lead manned-unmanned teams using unmanned aerial systems like the Fire Scout and Expeditionary Ordnance Disposal forces unmanned underwater vehicles. They conduct forward and maritime security missions like the Secretary of Defense Oceania Maritime Security Initiative. The ships also strengthen partnerships through port visits in small island nations like Tahiti and Fiji due to their shallow-depth hull.

