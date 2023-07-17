6th annual Sarasota Police Department ‘Pack the Patrol Car’ School Supply Drive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Students in Sarasota return to school on August 10, 2023 and Sarasota Police are hosting their 6th annual “Pack the Patrol Car” Drive.

The drive gives students new school supplies for the upcoming school year.

The Sarasota Police Department is partnering with CoreSRQ to accept school supplies beginning Wednesday, July 19, 2023, through Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. New school supplies can be dropped off from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. at two different locations or purchased online:

Sarasota Police Department, 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota

CoreSRQ, 1075 South Euclid Avenue, Sarasota

Online through Amazon.

Following the ‘Pack the Patrol Car’ school supply donation drive, members of the Sarasota Police Department will donate school supplies to students throughout the community before school begins on Aug. 10.

The Sarasota Police Department is accepting new school supplies for all ages and grade levels, including backpacks, pencils, pens, highlighters, boxes of Kleenex, small bottles of hand sanitizer, folders, notebooks, glue, markers, crayons, erasers, and notebook paper. Members of the Sarasota Police Department will break down all donations by grade level before donating them to students.

