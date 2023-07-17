Advertise With Us
3rd annual Backpack Giveaway at Christ Episcopal Church

The bags that were left over were given to Hola Elementary, a new public charter school that is opening this fall, according to a representative of the church.(Pat Fraser, Christ Episcopal Church)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 3rd annual Backpack Giveaway took place on Saturday, July 15th at the Christ Episcopal Church in Bradenton.

Around 375 people attended the event, while over 400 people from church partner organizations, volunteers and the church community helped out, according to a representative of the church, Pat Fraser.

The special giveaway was for families and children who need community support. The church supplied enough backpacks filled with school supplies for the first 500 children in attendance.

They also gave away footwear for children and adults and a meal and a drink for the day.

The church was able to provide these things to the community thanks to donations from church members and the community, according to the church.

They partnered with local organizations like Turning Points, Project Heart, Early Learning Coalition and Pace Center for Girls to provide resources for the families.

The bags that were left over were given to Hola Elementary, a new public charter school that is opening this fall, according to Fraser.

