Worry grows in Nokomis as Seffner hole gets filled

NOKOMIS , Fla. (WWSB) - The massive sinkhole in Seffner is set to be filled on Monday, July 17th, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

This is the third time the void has reopened and back in 2013 it swallowed 36-year-old Jeffrey Bush who was sleeping when it happened.

Nokomis residents on Kenwood Avenue believe a similar situation could happen to them with holes continuing to pop up. Some of those residents hired an attorney out of Sarasota, Dan Lobeck, to help fight back.

A study released by Sarasota County conducted by Pulte Group Homes geologists found that the holes aren’t sinkholes, instead depressions, most likely a result of changes in hydrodynamic pressure. The results have left residents like Leigh Sterrett in disbelief.

“I’ve looked up and found out what the spec is and the parameters for sinkholes are and the first holes that opened up are absolutely larger than depressions and would have been considered sinkholes, but the county came out immediately and filled those in. So, there was no way to have anybody come out and determine that,” said Sterrett.

While Seffner will be filled again, one resident on Kenwood Avenue said the situation in Nokomis is unsettling.

“Definitely. The next street over there were two or three sinkholes. One was very large,” said Barabara, a Kenwood Avenue resident.

The most recent hole is under the front steps of Victor Kokorin’s house at the end of the street. That hole is starting to spread under the foundation of the home. Sterrett said they have no choice but to fight back.

“They sing these lovely flowery songs about how they care about the community and we’re building communities, they are destroying one community to bring in their own community purely for profit,” said Sterrett.

Sterrett explained the goal is getting the project shut down and protecting the neighborhood.

