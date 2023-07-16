Venice protesters consider challenging City Council decision

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Over 20 protesters gathered in front of Venice City Hall on Tuesday, before a final reading for a rezoning ordinance. The protest was an effort to change the Venice City Council’s mind on approving the rezoning. However, it didn’t work and the council voted 5-2 in favor.

“They just aren’t listening to protecting Venice and keeping it what we love about Venice,” said Debbie Gericke, Venice Thrives.

Anthony DeMeo, a protester, moved to Venice from Long Island, NY, because of the country feel and beauty in the area. He says the proposed development of a shopping plaza and Publix will destroy the area. It’s land owned by Pat Neal on the corner of Jacaranda Boulevard and Laurel Road.

“We have a natural pond, a natural wetland that was destroyed a little bit during construction but now it’s coming back. We have eagles, we have birds, we have all types of wild that they are displacing,” said DeMeo. “You get what he wants. It’s pennies to him but north Venice means a lot to me and so does Venice. I love the way this looks and I want to preserve it.”

The project is moving on to the planning and development committee and protesters are considering challenging the council’s decision in a circuit court. Thanks to Senate Bill 540 they are allowed to do that, but they would have to pay Neal’s attorney fees if they lost.

Mayor Nick Pachota explained the community’s behavior has left him dissapointed.

“I don’t think that us having a healthy disagreement is something that any of us should be criticized for to the extent that it’s gone. I’ve seen the emails, I’ve heard the comments. It’s just again very disappointing. I don’t regret my statements. Landowners have rights. Mr. Neal is the one who bought the land so therefore he does have his right,” said Pachota.

Gericke said they will continue making their voices heard and fighting back against the project.

