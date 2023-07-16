North Port road closure begins Monday

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has some road closures beginning Monday, July 17th at 7 a.m. that are projected to be complete on Thursday July 20th at 5 p.m. for an emergency repair to the bridge on the Cocoplum Waterway crossing.

Pan American Boulevard will be closed at the crossing. The bridge needs an emergency repair due to erosion.

According to a Twitter post from the City of North Port, detours around the area will be available via Glenallen Boulevard to Spring Haven Drive, connecting to Biscayne Drive and Appomattox Drive connecting to North Port Boulevard.

The city reminding drivers to be safe and mindful of neighbors while driving through the detour area.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.