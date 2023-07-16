Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

North Port road closure begins Monday

Detours are available.
Detours are available.(City of North Port)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has some road closures beginning Monday, July 17th at 7 a.m. that are projected to be complete on Thursday July 20th at 5 p.m. for an emergency repair to the bridge on the Cocoplum Waterway crossing.

Pan American Boulevard will be closed at the crossing. The bridge needs an emergency repair due to erosion.

According to a Twitter post from the City of North Port, detours around the area will be available via Glenallen Boulevard to Spring Haven Drive, connecting to Biscayne Drive and Appomattox Drive connecting to North Port Boulevard.

The city reminding drivers to be safe and mindful of neighbors while driving through the detour area.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service
Vessels arrive in Cortez for new Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
This is an ongoing investigation.
Jet ski crash leaves one dead in Bradenton
This is an ongoing investigation.
Crash on Bee Ridge and McIntosh Road leads to driver in hospital
Illegal Gambling
Manatee County business caught following illegal gambling sting operation

Latest News

NOKOMIS HOLES
Worry grows in Nokomis as Seffner hole gets filled
The family said they have spent over $150,000 on recovery efforts. You can go to their Go Fund...
Mother raising awareness after son struck by lightning on Siesta Key
The crash remains under investigation.
Motorcycle crash in Manatee County
PC
Isolated Sunday Storms, Better Chances Monday