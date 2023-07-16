Motorcycle crash in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcycle crash happened on 44th Avenue East and 1st Street West Sunday, July 16th at around 2 a.m. in Manatee County.

The motorcyclist was traveling on 44th Avenue East and collided with a concrete curb, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 42-year-old Bradenton motorcyclist sustained critical injuries. It is unknown if he was wearing a helmet.

He was transported to Blake Medical Center, according to FHP. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.