Motorcycle crash in Manatee County

The crash remains under investigation.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcycle crash happened on 44th Avenue East and 1st Street West Sunday, July 16th at around 2 a.m. in Manatee County.

The motorcyclist was traveling on 44th Avenue East and collided with a concrete curb, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 42-year-old Bradenton motorcyclist sustained critical injuries. It is unknown if he was wearing a helmet.

He was transported to Blake Medical Center, according to FHP. The crash remains under investigation.

