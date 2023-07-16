Advertise With Us
Mother raising awareness after son struck by lightning on Siesta Key

The family said they have spent over $150,000 on recovery efforts. You can go to their Go Fund Me link if you would like to donate.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A family vacation to Siesta Key in 2020 quickly turned into a nightmare for the Brewer family.

“Most of the day had been sunny, but there were some dark clouds starting to brew,” said Jeremiah Brewer.

The Brewer’s started to pack up on Siesta’s powdery sand, when all of a sudden Jeremiah recalled seeing a bright flash of light.

“His sister and his mom were screaming.  And I knew right then that Jacob had been struck.  He collapsed to the ground immediately, went into cardiac arrest and started turning blue,” said Jerimiah.

Jeremiah’s son Jacob’s heart stopped for 45 minutes. His mom Barbara recalled the terrifying experience. 

“We worked on him in the middle of a storm with lightning, wind, and rain all around us,” said Barbara.

Jacob was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and then transported to Tampa General Hospital.

“They told us that Jacob very well would not make it through the night,” said Barbara.

Unconscious for over a week, Jacob continued to fight, spending the last three years traveling to more than 30 doctors across the world and gradually regaining strength.

“I think as long as we keep pushing, then it should just continue and hopefully I will be able to walk on my own again,” said Jacob.

His mom traveled 1,200 miles back to Siesta Key, spending the third anniversary of the day their lives changed raising awareness about the dangers of lightning, all while spreading a positive message.

“I want to share hope.  That’s what my organization does. The organization is called A Bolt of Hope. That’s the one thing that we’ve clung to this whole time,” said Barbara.

Jacob is now entering his senior year of high school and has important plans for his future.

“I’m excited to do some research in the field of neuroscience and hopefully help some people that have been struggling with brain and spine injuries,” said Jacob.

The family said they have spent over $150,000 on recovery efforts.  You can go to their Go Fund Me link if you would like to donate.

