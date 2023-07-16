Advertise With Us
Jet ski crash leaves one dead in Bradenton

This is an ongoing investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead in Manatee County after a tragic collision between a jet ski and a boat along a creek south of the Manatee River tonight, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened near Upper Manatee River Road and 133rd Street NE.

Manatee County deputies worked with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Comimission (FWC) on the crash.

There are other victims from the crash that are now at a medical center.

“The FWC would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragedy. We would also like to express our gratitude to the manatee county sheriff’s office, first responders, and medical personnel for their swift response and ongoing assistance,” said the FWC in a press release.

This is an ongoing investigation.

