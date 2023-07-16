Isolated Sunday Storms, Better Chances Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday morning brought a few welcome raindrops. SRQ received 0.06″, many areas had nothing measurable. Venice hit the rain jackpot with just over one inch of rain, better than winning the lottery in these dry conditions. Our Sunday is likely to see only isolated afternoon storms, and mainly east of I-75 again. Rain chance increase for our work week, but storms will be hit-and-miss pop up storms, not the widespread rain we really need. Highs will hold the low 90s with Feels Like temps over 100°.

Tropics are not very active. The only storm is weak Subtropical Storm Dan, which will likely weaken to a tropical depression Sunday. Right now there are no other storms to watch.

Saturday Rain (Station)

