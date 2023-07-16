Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Isolated Sunday Storms, Better Chances Monday

PC
PC(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday morning brought a few welcome raindrops. SRQ received 0.06″, many areas had nothing measurable. Venice hit the rain jackpot with just over one inch of rain, better than winning the lottery in these dry conditions. Our Sunday is likely to see only isolated afternoon storms, and mainly east of I-75 again. Rain chance increase for our work week, but storms will be hit-and-miss pop up storms, not the widespread rain we really need. Highs will hold the low 90s with Feels Like temps over 100°.

Tropics are not very active. The only storm is weak Subtropical Storm Dan, which will likely weaken to a tropical depression Sunday. Right now there are no other storms to watch.

Saturday Rain
Saturday Rain(Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service
Vessels arrive in Cortez for new Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Arrest made in connection with deadly shooting
Illegal Gambling
Manatee County business caught following illegal gambling sting operation
Bradenton Police warns of impostor scams

Latest News

Rosemary District murals memorialize Sarasota's diversity (Part 2)
Rosemary District murals memorialize Sarasota's diversity (Part 1)
ABC7 News at 11pm - July 14, 2023
ABC7 News at 7pm - July 14, 2023