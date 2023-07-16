Heat Index Reaching 109 Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The heat wave across the southern United States continues. Expect highs in the 90s tomorrow throughout the Suncoast. The dewpoints will land in the upper 70s which will make the heat index jump to 109 Sunday afternoon. There is a small chance for a morning isolated thunderstorm along the coast or near I-75. Those same areas could see some afternoon storms but the majority of the rain will once again fall in the afternoon, and mostly throughout the inland counties and east Manatee County. Overall, Sarasota and Manatee county have a 30% chance of storms with inland counties showing a 50% chance of thunderstorms.

Due to the extreme ultraviolet index, and feels-like temperatures reaching 109 degrees, it’s highly recommended to carry water with you and stay hydrated. Beachgoers should wear hats and sunscreen. Those planning outdoor activities should limit their hours outdoors and try to plan activities in the morning or evening, if possible. A heat advisory may go into effect for the Suncoast on Sunday.

Tropical Storm Don is meandering in the central Atlantic Ocean and will likely weaken to a tropical depression in a day. Don will not affect the United States. Meanwhile, Hurricane Calvin in the Pacific Ocean is currently a category one hurricane. Calvin will weaken to a tropical storm by Monday, and is projected to roll over the big island of Hawaii on Tuesday or Wednesday as a tropical storm.

