Mainly inland storms this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re back to Severe drought conditions on the Suncoast. July rain totals are more than 3″ below normal, for the year almost 13″ below normal. There’s not much relief in sight this weekend. Computer models continue to indicate slightly higher rain chances for the coming week. Time will tell if that actually develops. These models have been consistently over-optimistic about our rain chances this summer. Heat is close to average, in the low 90s for highs, and Feels Like temps near 105°.

Subtropical Storm Don continues in move into the northern Atlantic. It is zero threat to land areas. That’s the only storm in the tropics for the next several days.

TS Don (Station)

