Local organizations fight to promote diversity

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) The Harvest church in Sarasota hosted its first annual Sarasota Diverse Fest, which is an effort to bring unity to the area amidst ongoing changes in our state.

Programs promoting diversity, equity and inclusion have been a hot button issue lately, both nationally and locally.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 266 a few months ago, which defunds DEI programs at all state colleges and universities.

The 2024 presidential hopeful thinks the acronym has a different meaning.

“This is better viewed as standing for discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination, and that has no place in our public institutions,” said DeSantis.

With Sarasota County schools now less than a month from welcoming students back into the classroom, school board member Tom Edwards is hoping for a year with less distractions.

“We have to focus in on the academic achievement of our students. Nothing that has been going on for the last two years from ‘Don’t say Gay’ to ‘Stop Woke’ to terminating an excellent superintendent has been anything but distracting,” said Edwards.

These are distractions the organizer of Diverse Fest and the pastor at Harvest, Dan Minor, hopes can be set aside to focus on a shared mission.

“We as human beings can have a different opinion or a different way of looking at the world, and still come around to one common goal. And that is loving one another, being kind to one another,” said Minor.

