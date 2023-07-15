Bradenton Police warns of impostor scams

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is warning the public of a resurgence in impostor scams.

Victims have been reporting receiving a call from someone claiming to be a member of the Department administration using the name, “Captain William Knight.” The caller then asks for personal information as part of an official investigation or because of a warrant or traffic ticket.

Victims have also reported the caller requesting their credit and debit card numbers, banking information, social security numbers, prepaid gift cards or remote access to the victim’s computer.

The scammers use spoofing technology to change the caller ID to make it appear that the call is coming from the Bradenton Police Department, according to police.

BPD is reminding the public that a law enforcement officer or court official will never ask you to wire money, provide prepaid gift cards or ask for your confidential information over the phone or via email.

If you receive one of these calls, hang up. If you believe you have been a victim of one of these scams, call BPD at 941-932-9300 or email Detective Michael Carpenter at michael.carpenter@bradentonpd.com.

You can also file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office online here or call 1-866-9-NO SCAM.

