Arrest made in connection with deadly shooting

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit arrested a 16-year-old Friday in connection with the deadly shooting that occurred on Saturday night.

The incident occurred on the 900 block of 50th Avenue Plaza West in Pic Town Mobile Home Park.

According to deputies, the victim is 18-year-old Nicholas Dickinson.

On Saturday, Dickinson returned gunfire from inside his mobile home when he was fatally struck in the chest.

A roommate discovered him dead the next morning.

Detectives believe Dickinson knew the shooter and he may have been expecting him. They say they don’t know what prompted the gunfight between the two.

The 16-year-old has been charged with manslaughter with a firearm, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing.

