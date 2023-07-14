Advertise With Us
Volunteers assemble hurricane disaster kits for seniors, individuals with disabilities

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Over 100 volunteers gathered across Florida to prepare and distribute disaster preparedness kits to seniors and people with unique abilities on Friday.

The Disaster Preparedness Day brought together multiple state agencies including the Division of Emergency Management, the Department of Elder Affairs and the Agency for Persons with Disabilities.

An emergency or disaster can present unique challenges for our seniors and individuals with disabilities and special needs,” said Kevin Guthrie, Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director. “This event provides our local communities with a great opportunity to come together to ensure our seniors and Floridians with unique abilities are prepared before a storm threatens our state.”

Disaster kits were assembled by volunteers at the state’s 11 Area Agencies on Aging and delivered to seniors and people with disabilities who are homebound, low-income or identified as being at-risk.

The kits included flashlights, weather radios, first aid supplies, water, can openers, batteries and other materials helpful in an emergency. Items were acquired through a donation by the WellMed Charitable Foundation.

