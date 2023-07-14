Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Vessels arrive in Cortez for new Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service

New Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service
New Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service(Bradenton)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORTEZ, Fla. (WWSB) - The new Gulf Island Ferry Service in Manatee County is set to start soon in Cortez.

Two 50-foot catamarans have arrived to transport visitors and locals between downtown Bradenton and Anna Maria Island. The service is anticipated to launch later this summer.

“This has been a long time in the making for Manatee County,” said Executive Director of The Bradenton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Elliott Falcione. “I commend our colleagues throughout the County, our Board of County Commissioners and Tourist Development Council members, who have worked tirelessly to bring this service to our community.”

The vessels are energy efficient and powered by renewable resources.

A one-way ticket will cost $8 per person, providing an economical and easy way to hop between the mainland and island. Special pricing will be available for children and seniors. The two catamarans, Miss Anna Maria and the Downtown Duchess, hold 49 passengers and will have two crew aboard to ensure smooth transport to and from each port.

Coast Guard trial will take place over the next four to six weeks, at which time final run times and ports will be determined.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Volunteer photo
Volunteers devastated after dismissal from Manatee County animal shelter
NOKOMIS HOLES
Concerns grow in Nokomis after Seffner sinkhole reopens
Abby Savage
Manatee County Sheriff issues missing endangered alert
A crash that knocked down a power pole early Thursday has closed a section of N. Orange Avenue,...
First Alert Traffic: Crash closes N. Orange Avenue near Sarasota Military Academy

Latest News

Illegal Gambling
Sheriff: Manatee County business caught following illegal gambling sting operation
John Scalzi, Bird whisperer
Illegal Gambling
Illegal Gambling Manatee County
No issue for Florida
NHC monitoring Subtropical Storm Don