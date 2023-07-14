Vessels arrive in Cortez for new Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service

CORTEZ, Fla. (WWSB) - The new Gulf Island Ferry Service in Manatee County is set to start soon in Cortez.

Two 50-foot catamarans have arrived to transport visitors and locals between downtown Bradenton and Anna Maria Island. The service is anticipated to launch later this summer.

“This has been a long time in the making for Manatee County,” said Executive Director of The Bradenton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Elliott Falcione. “I commend our colleagues throughout the County, our Board of County Commissioners and Tourist Development Council members, who have worked tirelessly to bring this service to our community.”

The vessels are energy efficient and powered by renewable resources.

A one-way ticket will cost $8 per person, providing an economical and easy way to hop between the mainland and island. Special pricing will be available for children and seniors. The two catamarans, Miss Anna Maria and the Downtown Duchess, hold 49 passengers and will have two crew aboard to ensure smooth transport to and from each port.

Coast Guard trial will take place over the next four to six weeks, at which time final run times and ports will be determined.

