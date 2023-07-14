SPD, BPD participating in ‘Operation Southern Slow Down’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officers with the Sarasota Police Department and the Bradenton Police Department will participate in “Operation Southern Slow Down” beginning Monday.

SPD and BPD are partnering with law enforcement agencies throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The week-long speed enforcement awareness campaign will run the week of July 17 to 23.

The campaign will work to reduce fatalities and severe injuries by having motorists obey speed limits during a busy summertime travel period when injury and fatal crashes increase significantly.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, for more than two decades, speeding has been involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities. In 2021, speeding was a contributing factor in 29% of all traffic fatalities.

“The most important thing about driving is staying safe behind the wheel,” said Officer Tim Bales, Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit. “One of our primary goals in our Traffic Unit is to make sure residents in our community and those visitors who are traveling through get home safely.”

In 2022 in the City of Sarasota, SPD officers issued 267 citations and/or warnings for not wearing seat belts, 5,243 citations and/or warnings for speeding, and 1,000 citations and/or warnings for driving while license suspended. There were also 168 arrests for driving under the influence.

In 2022 in the City of Bradenton, BPD officers issued 775 criminal traffic citations for offenses including driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. Officers issued 2,057 non-criminal citations for offenses including speeding and careless driving. Nearly 450 tickets for non-moving violations, such as failure to wear a seat belt, were also issued.

“Operation Southern Slow Down,” formerly Operation Southern Shield, was launched in 2017 in a joint effort with the NHTSA to prevent reckless driving.

