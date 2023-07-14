Sheriff: Manatee County business caught following illegal gambling sting operation

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office say a local business was shut down during an investigation into illegal gambling.

Two months ago, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Intel Unit began investigating gambling businesses operating illegal slot machines. 53 gambling establishments were identified, and in late May, deputies delivered cease and desist letters to these businesses warning the owners they could face up 5 years in prison and be fined as much as $10,000 per machine for failing to comply with the law.

Shortly after the letters were issued, around 40% of these businesses voluntarily closed their doors. Detectives then conducted undercover operations on gambling establishments, also known as game rooms, that refused to shut down.

In June, undercover detectives entered Sizzling Sam’s Arcade in Bradenton and engaged in slot machine-style gambling. Following this, detectives were able to obtain a search warrant.

On Thursday, July 13, Intel and Strategic Unit detectives executed the search warrant, shut the business down and collected evidence. 69 individual gambling machines were seized along with more than $52,000 in illegal proceeds. Leading up to the raid, Sizzling Sam’s was notified of their violations by the Manatee Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Gaming Control Commission. None of the customers or employees at the business were arrested Thursday, however the business owner is under investigation and charges are pending.

