Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sheriff: Manatee County business caught following illegal gambling sting operation

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office say a local business was shut down during an investigation into illegal gambling.

Two months ago, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Intel Unit began investigating gambling businesses operating illegal slot machines. 53 gambling establishments were identified, and in late May, deputies delivered cease and desist letters to these businesses warning the owners they could face up 5 years in prison and be fined as much as $10,000 per machine for failing to comply with the law.

Shortly after the letters were issued, around 40% of these businesses voluntarily closed their doors. Detectives then conducted undercover operations on gambling establishments, also known as game rooms, that refused to shut down.

In June, undercover detectives entered Sizzling Sam’s Arcade in Bradenton and engaged in slot machine-style gambling. Following this, detectives were able to obtain a search warrant.

On Thursday, July 13, Intel and Strategic Unit detectives executed the search warrant, shut the business down and collected evidence. 69 individual gambling machines were seized along with more than $52,000 in illegal proceeds. Leading up to the raid, Sizzling Sam’s was notified of their violations by the Manatee Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Gaming Control Commission. None of the customers or employees at the business were arrested Thursday, however the business owner is under investigation and charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Volunteer photo
Volunteers devastated after dismissal from Manatee County animal shelter
NOKOMIS HOLES
Concerns grow in Nokomis after Seffner sinkhole reopens
Abby Savage
Manatee County Sheriff issues missing endangered alert
A crash that knocked down a power pole early Thursday has closed a section of N. Orange Avenue,...
First Alert Traffic: Crash closes N. Orange Avenue near Sarasota Military Academy

Latest News

No issue for Florida
NHC monitoring Subtropical Storm Don
Teamsters outside of a local UPS location
Local UPS worker ‘practice’ picketing ahead of potential strike
WWSB Generic Stock 5
1 person dead after vehicle crashes into Manatee River
No issue for Florida
Subtropical Storm Don has formed