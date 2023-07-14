Advertise With Us
NHC monitoring Subtropical Storm Don

No issue for Florida
No issue for Florida
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Subtropical Storm Don has formed in the open waters of the mid-Atlantic.

According to he 11 a.m. update, Don has weakened a bit as it continues its North-Northwest Track.

The storm has 40 mph winds that extend outward almost 200 miles. The storm is also embedded in a broad trough of low pressure. Due to this kind of hybrid tropical/non-tropical structure, it has been classified as a subtropical system but still given the next name on the list of storms for hurricane season 2023.

The system will be fighting dry air and cooler Atlantic waters as it slowly moves north, which will likely weaken the storm. It will not have any impact on Florida.

