Local UPS worker ‘practice’ picketing ahead of potential strike

Teamsters outside of a local UPS location
Teamsters outside of a local UPS location(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Around 250 UPS workers gathered to picket ahead of the expiration of their contracts. The group is calling this a practice picket.

The group gathered outside of the location on 17th Street, demonstrating as the deadline for the end of their contracts draws near on July 31. The workers are members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

Experts say a 10-day strike could be the costliest in U.S. history.

The local workers are currently under a gag order and didn’t speak with ABC7.

UPS released a statement, “We have made steady progress in our negotiations with the Teamsters on a wide array of issues. Even so, we are not surprised to see some union members making their voices heard. We plan and expect to reach agreement on a new contract before the end of July that is a win for our employees, our company and customers, and the union.”

The union is set to strike on August 1.

