Church of the Redeemer to host Lemonade Stand Challenge to benefit local children

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Sunday, July 16, the Church of the Redeemer is hosting a Lemonade Stand Challenge to benefit Isaiah 117 House, a nonprofit that provides a comforting home for children who are awaiting placement in foster care.

Isaiah 117 House is raising money to open a home in Sarasota, the first of its kind in the area.

The lemonade stand event will be held in the church’s parish hall on the Redeemer campus at 222 S. Palm Ave. in downtown Sarasota. The event will begin just after 10 a.m. and run for about 45 minutes.

Several different groups and ministries at Redeemer will host lemonade stands at the event and each will serve their own special lemonade recipe. Parishioners will be able to go around to each stand and sample each kind of lemonade. They’ll vote for their favorite lemonade by donating money, which will all go to Isaiah 117 House. One dollar equals one vote.

The event is part of Redeemer’s ongoing Foster Youth Initiative, which helps foster families in the Sarasota and Manatee area through various volunteer projects, donation drives, and grants to nonprofits.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.