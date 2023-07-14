Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Check out the shortlisted images from the 2023 Comedy Pet Photo Awards

He sticked out his tongue at me as famous Einstein's photo.
He sticked out his tongue at me as famous Einstein's photo.(Masayoshi Yamamoto / Comedy Pets)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Comedy Pet Photo Awards have published this year’s finalists for its annual competition.

Among the top finalists are a cat performing its best victory pose, a dog leaping through the air, a cat about to take a free kick, and another dog jumping headfirst into the sand.

“Once again we have been treated to some really funny entries in the competition, and such a wide range of animals this year from ferrets to tortoises to donkeys as well as hundreds of hilarious cats and dogs,” co-founder Tom Sullam said in a news release.

Caption

The 24 finalists will be judged by a panel of expert animal lovers, but you also have the chance to vote for the People’s Choice Award.

The winner will be announced Aug. 11.

The funny pet photo competition was created by two professional photographers to celebrate the positive and vital role pets have in our lives.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Volunteer photo
Volunteers devastated after dismissal from Manatee County animal shelter
NOKOMIS HOLES
Concerns grow in Nokomis after Seffner sinkhole reopens
Abby Savage
Manatee County Sheriff issues missing endangered alert
A crash that knocked down a power pole early Thursday has closed a section of N. Orange Avenue,...
First Alert Traffic: Crash closes N. Orange Avenue near Sarasota Military Academy

Latest News

FILE- United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30,...
UPS to train nonunion employees as talks with union for 340,000 workers stalls and deadline nears
FILE - Then-Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks during Southeastern...
Tennessee fined more than $8 million for over 200 infractions in football program
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, and Fulton County Superior Court Judge...
Trump asks top Georgia court to disqualify election probe prosecutor and toss grand jury report
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the 46th annual Country Music Awards at the Bridgestone...
How Lisa Marie Presley’s weight-loss surgery contributed to her death
Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Architect charged with killing 3 women in connection with Long Island serial killings