A change in our weather pattern is possible soon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Atmospheric moisture will rapidly increase over the next 24 hours, leading to a better chance for rain over the weekend.

It also means that closer to the coast we may see a few more storms in the afternoons both Saturday and Sunday, although the overall weather pattern will remain generally the same.

Winds will blow in a westerly direction off Gulf waters, and storms will follow the winds inland, where the heaviest of the rain will fall. However, the uptick in moisture will be a reversal in the overall wind pattern that may be coming next week.

By Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, our high-pressure ridge will reposition itself. This will allow for a much more easterly wind pattern. With this flow, our storms will tend to drift toward our coast, rather than to the east coast of the state as happens with the west wind pattern.

Hopefully by the middle of next week, coastal areas will see some much-needed rainfall.

