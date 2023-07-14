Advertise With Us
Bradenton Police attempting to locate missing adult

Leslie Bair
Leslie Bair(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is attempting to locate and check the welfare of 47-year-old Leslie Bair.

She was last seen on foot on 14th St. W. and is often at the Downtown Bradenton Transit Station.

Leslie is approximately 5-feet-7-inches and 135 lbs.

Contact BPD at 941-932-9300 if you have information about her whereabouts.

