Bradenton Police attempting to locate missing adult

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is attempting to locate and check the welfare of 47-year-old Leslie Bair.

She was last seen on foot on 14th St. W. and is often at the Downtown Bradenton Transit Station.

Leslie is approximately 5-feet-7-inches and 135 lbs.

Contact BPD at 941-932-9300 if you have information about her whereabouts.

