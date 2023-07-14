Better chances for some coastal storms next week

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Same old song and dance my friends for the weather this weekend with mainly inland storms expected with only a small chance for a coastal storm during the morning hours. The overall dominate flow will be out of the west to southwest which will keep the humidity or dew points riding high making it feel uncomfortable throughout the day. We are looking at heat indices at 100-106 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday.

We will only see a 30% chance for a few scattered showers for the weekend. However, rain chances are expected to rise early next week as a system could bring us some rain and cloud coverage. Regardless, it’s still not enough rain to wipe out the severe drought we are in. We are still in a desperate need of rain as a severe level of drought is not normal for the month of July.

Temps. will be in the high 90s and dew point temps. will be in upper 70s. With such high numbers, heat indices will nearly be reaching heat advisory levels. If there is no heat advisory issued for us in the Suncoast, that doesn’t mean it isn’t hot and dangerous outside. Drink more water than usual and try to limit your time outdoors. UV index is very high this week, with Saturday being at an 11. Don’t put away the sunscreen!

Subtropical Strom Don is moving northwestward in the Atlantic and is expected to weaken in the next few days. Don is the first subtropical storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

