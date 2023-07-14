Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

1 person dead after vehicle crashes into Manatee River

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A passenger is dead following an early morning crash in Manatee County.

The single-vehicle crash occurred just after 3 a.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle crashed after failing to negotiate a curve on Fort Hamer Road near the Boat Launch. The sedan entered the Manatee River.

The driver of the car swam to safety but an 18-year-old passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead.

FHP is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Abby Savage
Manatee County Sheriff issues missing endangered alert
Volunteer photo
Volunteers devastated after dismissal from Manatee County animal shelter
A crash that knocked down a power pole early Thursday has closed a section of N. Orange Avenue,...
First Alert Traffic: Crash closes N. Orange Avenue near Sarasota Military Academy
Alligator attack
Man attacked by 7-foot alligator in Collier County community

Latest News

No issue for Florida
Subtropical Storm Don has formed
Our west wind shifts east. Big changes will follow
A change in our weather pattern is possible soon
"Built to Honor" programs gives Suncoast veteran home in Lakewood Ranch
Powerball jackpot estimates at $750 million