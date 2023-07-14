1 person dead after vehicle crashes into Manatee River
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A passenger is dead following an early morning crash in Manatee County.
The single-vehicle crash occurred just after 3 a.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle crashed after failing to negotiate a curve on Fort Hamer Road near the Boat Launch. The sedan entered the Manatee River.
The driver of the car swam to safety but an 18-year-old passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead.
FHP is investigating the crash.
