Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

WATCH: Hillsborough deputies rescue child with autism from pond

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in Hillsborough County jumped into action when they found a missing 4-year-old boy from a pond.

Body cameras showed the frantic few moments when they pulled the child from a pond Tuesday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m. on July 11, HCSO deputies were called to respond to Valleyridge Court, where a concerned citizen had called 911 regarding a young child seen running across the street and into a nearby pond.

Two deputies arrived at the scene and immediately began searching the water. After thoroughly looking through the thick shrubs at the edge of the pond they located the boy, who was being kept afloat by cattails. The officers managed to grab the boy and pull him to safety.

The child is nonverbal. He was thankfully uninjured. Officers have turned over the investigation to the Department of Children and Families to determine weather negligence played a role in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteer photo
Volunteers devastated after dismissal from Manatee County animal shelter
Arsenio Mayes
Missing Manatee County man found
Manatee County Clerk's Office
Manatee County scammed out of $1.4 million while one suspect remains at large
Sarasota County officially bans smoking on county parks and beaches
Multiple people injured on Allegiant flight to St. Pete-Clearwater airport after ‘severe’ turbulence

Latest News

Rescue Hillsborough County
Hillsborough Sheriff rescues child from pon
A crash that knocked down a power pole early Thursday has closed a section of N. Orange Avenue,...
First Alert Traffic : Crash closes N. Orange Avenue near Sarasota Military Academy
Increasing rain chances each day for the next few days
Moisture starts to return today
Four men convicted after FBI and Arcadia Police Department investigation