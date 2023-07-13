WATCH: Hillsborough deputies rescue child with autism from pond

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in Hillsborough County jumped into action when they found a missing 4-year-old boy from a pond.

Body cameras showed the frantic few moments when they pulled the child from a pond Tuesday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m. on July 11, HCSO deputies were called to respond to Valleyridge Court, where a concerned citizen had called 911 regarding a young child seen running across the street and into a nearby pond.

Two deputies arrived at the scene and immediately began searching the water. After thoroughly looking through the thick shrubs at the edge of the pond they located the boy, who was being kept afloat by cattails. The officers managed to grab the boy and pull him to safety.

The child is nonverbal. He was thankfully uninjured. Officers have turned over the investigation to the Department of Children and Families to determine weather negligence played a role in the incident.

