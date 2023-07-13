Suncoast now under severe drought again...

WWSB ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been a crazy start to summer so far with a persistent onshore flow throughout much of the season which is bringing in high humidity and keeping the storms well inland. Typically we see a good deal of showers and thunderstorms move from inland areas back toward the Gulf during the late afternoon and early evening but that just hasn’t happened yet. We are at a deficit of over 12″ of rainfall so far for the year.

Going the wrong way with the drought index as we are 12" below average for the year. This is the driest start to summer in several decades (WWSB)

The drought index which is put out every Thursday by NOAA came out today and is once again indicating that most of Sarasota and Manatee Counties are back in a severe drought. This is due to the overall position of a ridge of high pressure which has been bumped down into a position in the Gulf which brings this onshore flow into west Florida. This forces most of the storms to develop well inland and then push to the east coast of Florida. This is defined by NOAA as “Crop or pasture loss likely, fire risk very high, water shortages common, water restrictions imposed. Although there haven’t been any these big problems yet here they could be coming if we don’t see any significant rainfall west of I-75 soon.

The forecast for Friday is similar to what we have seen lately with only one or two coastal showers possible during the morning and then mainly inland during the late afternoon and evening. With some additional moisture moving in we will see a better chance for wider coverage over inland areas in the afternoon. The rain chance is only 20-30 percent near the coast and slightly higher during the weekend especially well east of I-75.

Saturday and Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat indices in the 100-105 range each afternoon.

Staying hot and humid through the weekend as west winds prevails (WWSB)

It stays that way through Tuesday of next week with a hint at more storms possible near the coast by Wednesday of next week. We can only hope that this pans out as we need the relief west of I-75.

We continue to watch a disturbance in the north central Atlantic that is moving north and will have no impact on Florida. Elsewhere there is not much happening in the tropics due to a large swath of Saharan Dust moving from east to west across the main development region.

