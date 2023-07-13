Advertise With Us
Suncoast community raising funds to help those in need in Ukraine

WWSB ABC7 News at 4:30pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been nearly a year and a half since the war in Ukraine began. A group from the Suncoast is now working to help those in need.

The Anna Maria Rotary Club and Slicker’s Eatery joined together to hold fundraisers in order to raise money to give to Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

100% of the funds raised will go directly to Ukrainians in need for specific medical supplies, goods and food desperately needed to support the refugees.

To make a donation, click here.

