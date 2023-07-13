Small chance for coastal rain

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The heat and humidity will continue with little chance for coastal showers through the weekend. With what seems to be forever the westerly flow will stay with us through Monday. This means onshore flow will bring in the humidity with dew points in the mid to upper 70s through the weekend. This will make it feel like 100-105° through Sunday. The rain chance is only 30% for a few isolated showers during the morning along the coast and then about the same for inland areas later in the day and through the evening on Thursday.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s to low 80s which is well above average. It will even feel warmer with those intense dewpoints hanging around. It will feel more like 90 degrees at 8 a.m. to start the day. We will see mostly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday.

Over the weekend we will see some additional moisture move in and this will bring more showers and thunderstorms across Florida but mainly inland areas will see the more widespread storms late in the day. We will still however see a few more coastal showers and an isolated thunderstorms along the coast in the morning over the weekend due to this additional moisture moving in.

There are some indications that we may begin to see some coastal showers during the late afternoon and evening on Tuesday. I don’t have a lot of confidence at this point but it is something to be hopeful for.

The dust season is in full swing limiting tropical development (WWSB)

In the tropics we are not expecting anything developing that would be a concern to us at this time. We are monitoring an area well east of Bermuda but this is likely to move east away from the States and it is too far north to be a concern for Florida. We are seeing a lot of SAL or Saharan Dust moving across most of the Atlantic and Caribbean at this time. This inhibits the development of tropical cyclones.

