Record-breaking invasive python nest removed

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A large invasive Burmese python with a record nest of 111 eggs was removed from the sensitive Everglades ecosystem on Thursday.

Burmese pythons negatively impact the Everglades ecosystem by preying upon and competing with native wildlife. The removal of this python and the 111 unhatched eggs helps to prevent future negative impacts to our native wildlife.

The Python Action Team Removing Invasive Constrictors helps remove these invasive, nonnative snakes year-round.

Burmese pythons and other nonnative reptiles can be humanely killed on private lands at any time with landowner permission, as well as on 32 Commission-managed lands year-round, no permits or hunting license needed. Learn more here.

