Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Record-breaking invasive python nest removed

(Brandon Rahe)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A large invasive Burmese python with a record nest of 111 eggs was removed from the sensitive Everglades ecosystem on Thursday.

Burmese pythons negatively impact the Everglades ecosystem by preying upon and competing with native wildlife. The removal of this python and the 111 unhatched eggs helps to prevent future negative impacts to our native wildlife.

The Python Action Team Removing Invasive Constrictors helps remove these invasive, nonnative snakes year-round.

Burmese pythons and other nonnative reptiles can be humanely killed on private lands at any time with landowner permission, as well as on 32 Commission-managed lands year-round, no permits or hunting license needed. Learn more here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteer photo
Volunteers devastated after dismissal from Manatee County animal shelter
Arsenio Mayes
Missing Manatee County man found
Manatee County Clerk's Office
Manatee County scammed out of $1.4 million while one suspect remains at large
Sarasota County officially bans smoking on county parks and beaches
Multiple people injured on Allegiant flight to St. Pete-Clearwater airport after ‘severe’ turbulence

Latest News

NPPD hosting women's self defnse
North Port Police hosting women’s safety training
Daniel Scott Lyons
Englewood man sentenced for assaulting law enforcement officers during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
Picture from Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Have you seen this woman? CCSO looking for theft suspect
Most of the animals were killed
Fire kills animals at Alligator Wildlife & Discovery Center