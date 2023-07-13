Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million for Saturday after no winner in latest drawing

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.

No ticket for Wednesday’s $750 million jackpot matched the white balls 23, 35, 45, 66, 67 and red Powerball 20.

The new jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is the third highest in the history of the game. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $875 million paid out in yearly increments or a $441.9 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 36 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteer photo
Volunteers devastated after dismissal from Manatee County animal shelter
Arsenio Mayes
Missing Manatee County man found
Manatee County Clerk's Office
Manatee County scammed out of $1.4 million while one suspect remains at large
Sarasota County officially bans smoking on county parks and beaches
Multiple people injured on Allegiant flight to St. Pete-Clearwater airport after ‘severe’ turbulence

Latest News

Unsold 2023 Gladiator pickup trucks sit in a long row at a Jeep dealership Sunday, June 18,...
US wholesale prices for June point to further easing of inflation pressures
Rescue Hillsborough County
WATCH: Hillsborough deputies rescue child with autism from pond
Rescue Hillsborough County
Hillsborough Sheriff rescues child from pon
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it cleared Perrigo’s once-a-day Opill to...
First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval
Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading...
Illinois storm damage surveyed after multiple suspected tornadoes hit Chicago, suburbs