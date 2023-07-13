Advertise With Us
North Port Police hosting women’s safety training

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department is offering a free “Women’s Safety and Security Class. The three-hour class will cover common security threats from home safety, internet safety, and basic self-defense against an attack.

The class will be hosted by NPPD’s Training Unit. Our goal is to offer resources and skills to those looking to fight back against threats that may occur anywhere.

The class includes light physical activity and is open to ages 12 and up. This would be a great mother-daughter outing. The class is limited to the first 20 registrants. Other opportunities may be available in the future.

When: Aug. 16, 2023, from 6 - 9 p.m.

Where: North Port Public Safety Building, 19955 Preto Blvd., Venice, FL 34293

Registration is required. To complete an application, please contact Ivette Barnes at 941-429-7339 or email IBarnes@NorthPortPDFL.gov. The deadline to submit an application is Aug. 10, 2023.

