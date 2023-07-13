Moisture starts to return today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The southern half of Florida has had drier air in place for most of the week. This has given us a lower than average chance for rain.

For the next few days we will slowly increase the moisture available in the atmosphere to produce rainstorms. By the time we get to Saturday, the moisture will be high enough that rain chances will nearly double.

For today, the chances for showers will be about 40%. We will still see that west wind pattern we have had all week. It will tend to favor inland storms that move away from the coast, so that the best rainfall totals will still be east of the interstate. However, with the added moisture, even the coastal locations will see increased chances for at least some showers over the next several days.

In addition to the moisture, we will also benefit from a persistent trough of low pressure that will reside over Florida into the weekend. This will provide another trigger mechanism to get the rain machine going. Even into the next week, an unsettled atmosphere will make the rain chances higher.

In the tropics, the Saharan dust continues to suppress thunderstorm development. This will lower the chances for tropical development in the prime breading grounds of tropical cyclones.

Farther to the north, in the open waters of the Atlantic, one lone system has a chance for development into a tropical or hybrid tropical system. But even if development takes place the storm would be so far away that it will have no impact on Florida.

