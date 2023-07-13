Advertise With Us
Manatee County Sheriff issues missing endangered alert

Abby Savage
Abby Savage(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 31-year-old who goes by the name Abby Savage.

Abby, born Tyler Shelledy, has not been in contact with family members since April.

Abby is 5-feet-8-inches and 175 pounds, and is known to hang around 14th Street West in Bradenton.

If you have information, contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

