Manatee County Sheriff issues missing endangered alert

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 31-year-old who goes by the name Abby Savage.

Abby, born Tyler Shelledy, has not been in contact with family members since April.

Abby is 5-feet-8-inches and 175 pounds, and is known to hang around 14th Street West in Bradenton.

If you have information, contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

