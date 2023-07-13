Manatee County Schools hiring for several positions

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County is holding several job fairs across the month of July to hire for a variety of positions.

An Operations Job Fair was held Thursday. Available positions include: Food service workers, cafeteria managers, bus drivers, bus aides, vehicle mechanics, plumbers, HVAC technicians, electricians, equipment operators, IT field technicians and more. Starting pay for bus drivers is now $18.04 an hour. For more information or view a list of open positions, please visit www.ManateeSchools.net/Careers.

An ESE & Health Occupations Job Fair is taking place on Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Wakeland Support Center, located at 1812 27th Street East in Bradenton. A Virtual Job Fair for teachers is happening on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Interested applicants are encouraged to register at the following link.

Interested applicants are encouraged to view openings and apply online.

